Chemours (NYSE:CC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,300. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemours by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Chemours by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 165,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.