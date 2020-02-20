Chick Soup Preferred A Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Chick Soup Preferred A stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Get Chick Soup Preferred A alerts:

About Chick Soup Preferred A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.