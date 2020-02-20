Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 199.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 383.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

