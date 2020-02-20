Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,332.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00010164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $692,713.00 and $37,332.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00491567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.77 or 0.06645262 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00070074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027347 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.