Chronologic Market Cap Reaches $380,760.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004146 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market cap of $380,760.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,855 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.