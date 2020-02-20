Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS) Trading Down 15.3%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS)’s share price fell 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), 3,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.75 ($0.84).

The firm has a market cap of $15.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chrysalis VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Chrysalis VCT Company Profile (LON:CYS)

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit