Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS) Trading Down 15.3%

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS)’s share price fell 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), 3,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.75 ($0.84).

The firm has a market cap of $15.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chrysalis VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

