Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.22. 54,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $131.63 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

