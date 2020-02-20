Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Citi Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citi Trends has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 92,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,125. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.