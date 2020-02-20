Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 162 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $307.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

