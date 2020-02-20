Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 598.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 132,612 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

