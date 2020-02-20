Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NET stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

