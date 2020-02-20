CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of CNO Financial Group worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 691,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 781,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

