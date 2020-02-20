Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.01. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 59,714 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

