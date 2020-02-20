Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

UPS opened at $106.76 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

