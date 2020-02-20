Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32.

