Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,443,000 after buying an additional 401,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after buying an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,583,000 after buying an additional 243,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $108.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

