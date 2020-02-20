Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.