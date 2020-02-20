Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 328,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.