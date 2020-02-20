Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,526.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,452.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,531.63. The company has a market cap of $1,044.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.