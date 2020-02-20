Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,535 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.