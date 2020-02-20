Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CDE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
