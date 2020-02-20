Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

