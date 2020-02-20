Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $954.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cohu by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

