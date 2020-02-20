Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $954.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cohu by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit