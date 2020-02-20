Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 5.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 12,036,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,600. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

