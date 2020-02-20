Comerica Bank Sells 19,541 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Comerica worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

