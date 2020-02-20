Comerica Bank Sells 2,531 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after acquiring an additional 217,690 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

