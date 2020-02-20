Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,241. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

