Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 13.1%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were down 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.59, approximately 15,204,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 3,482,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Commscope by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commscope by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Commscope by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

