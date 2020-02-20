Comparing Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Jones Energy (OTCMKTS:JONE)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Jones Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A

Jones Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pengrowth Energy and Jones Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.30, indicating a potential upside of 574.16%.

Summary

Jones Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

