Confluence Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 846 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen stock opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

