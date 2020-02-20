Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,700,266.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,323 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,512 shares of company stock worth $11,307,712. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

