Contentos (COS) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.30 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $11.30 million and $6.29 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00492219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.69 or 0.06710165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,224,884 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

