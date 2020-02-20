Corelogic (CLGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CLGX opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Earnings History for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit