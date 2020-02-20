CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $82,590.00.

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

