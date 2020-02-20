Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.33. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 121,156 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corvus Gold from C$6.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 93.49 and a current ratio of 94.17.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

