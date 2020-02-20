Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Trading Up 6.4%

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.51, approximately 184,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 190,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

