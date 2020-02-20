Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 4.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

