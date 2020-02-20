Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 1.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE RBA opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

