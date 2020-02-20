CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Trading Up 10.6%

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

About CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

