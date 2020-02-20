Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. 153,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,604. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.44. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

