Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $198.88

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $198.88 and last traded at $199.44, with a volume of 212608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.24.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

