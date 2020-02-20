Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $198.88

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $198.88 and last traded at $199.44, with a volume of 212608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.24.
Several research firms recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.
The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.93.
Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.