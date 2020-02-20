Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Credits has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $261,503.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Tidex, IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041722 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, IDEX, CoinBene, WazirX, COSS, Gate.io, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.