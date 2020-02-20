Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CCAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,994. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.99.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

