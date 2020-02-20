Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

