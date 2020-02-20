Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 4,864 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 466,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,796,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,527 shares of company stock worth $16,717,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $619.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

