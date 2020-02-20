Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 8,368 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

