Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $129.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,682 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $129,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.45 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

