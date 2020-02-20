Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,801 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

