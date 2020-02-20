Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $34,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.87 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

