Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 87,068 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,068 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,342,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,388,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

