Critical Contrast: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 2 6 0 2.75

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 143.26%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $238.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and BIO-TECHNE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 11.30 $96.07 million $3.80 55.39

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83% BIO-TECHNE 26.20% 12.45% 7.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

